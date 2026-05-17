Six-Run Eighth Helps Titans to Series Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans on game night

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans on game night(Ottawa Titans)

Brockton, MA - Down as much as 6-1, the Ottawa Titans (5-3) put together a six-run top of the eighth inning to come back and defeat the Brockton Rox (2-6) by an 8-6 final on Saturday night, taking the series.

After leaving the bases loaded in the top of the first, the Titans found themselves down 3-0 after the opening frame. Heitor Tokar (ND, 1-0) allowed the opening run of the contest on an RBI single off the bat of Derek Bender before Hayden Travinski crushed a two-run shot to left.

The Rox would add another against the Brazilian starter, as Evan Griordano went the opposite way to right for a single in the second inning, making it 4-0 for the home side.

Zach Eldred (ND, 0-0) was terrific for the Rox, allowing an unearned run in the fourth inning, seeing the Titans get on the board. Kaiden Cardoso cashed in with a sacrifice fly, seeing a leadoff Justin Fogel double touch the dish.

For good measure, the Rox got back-to-back RBI singles from Bender and Travinski against Tokar in the bottom of the fourth, going up 6-1.

In his first start of the season, Tokar was done after four, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, walking two, and striking out five.

AJ Wright would ignite the comeback, crushing a leadoff solo homer to left on the first pitch of the sixth inning, putting the Titans down 6-2.

Out of the bullpen, rookie right-hander Michael O'Hanlon (win, 1-0) was terrific in his debut, going three scoreless innings to keep the Titans in the game.

After seven quality innings from Eldred, the Rox turned to the bullpen, and things unraveled. Jackie Urbaez and Michael Fuhrman each had RBI singles, as the Titans capitalized on three walks and four errors to take the lead. Brendan Bell failed to record an out, allowing three runs (one earned), while Michael Quigley (loss, 2-1) allowed two inherited runners to score, while surrendering three runs (one earned) of his own, as the Titans hung a crooked number. Sending ten men to the plate, the Titans took an 8-6 advantage into the late stages.

Brandon Marklund and Brett Garcia (save, 2) combined for two scoreless innings and a pair of strikeouts to preserve the series win.

AJ Wright continued his hot start to the season, posting his sixth multi-hit performance. Chris Davis, Jackie Urbaez, and Justin Fogel each reached base multiple times in the win.

The Ottawa Titans end their first road trip of the season, playing the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon against the Brockton Rox at 1:30 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Titans return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, starting a three-game set with the New York Boulders on Victoria Day. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.