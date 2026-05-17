Crushers Routed in Middle Game by Mud Monsters

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Alfredo Gonzalez of the Lake Erie Crushers reaches third

(Lake Erie Crushers) Alfredo Gonzalez of the Lake Erie Crushers reaches third(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (3-5) were routed in the middle game of the series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (4-4), dropping the contest in a 10-1 final.

The Mud Monsters plated a run in the opening frame on a Crushers throwing error on a stolen base attempt at second base. The runner on third, RF Kyle Booker, scampered home to put Mississippi up 1-0.

In the 3rd, Mississippi put men on second and third ahead of a three-run homer by LF Kasten Furr. The Mud Monsters led 4-0 in backing of their starting pitcher, RHP Hunter Belton, who was making his Mississippi Mud Monsters debut.

The Crushers put a run across in the bottom of the 4th on a bases loaded walk by 1B Jacob Tobias. The Mud Monsters were able to get off the hook in the inning, getting the final two outs of the inning to remain in the lead, 4-1.

Mississippi got the run back immediately in the top of the 5th with an RBI single by Kasten Furr, logging his fourth RBI of the night. C Andrew Semo tacked on another Mississippi run, making the score 6-1.

The Mud Monsters scored three additional runs in the top of the 7th, then added on another run to make it double digits in the 9th. They waltzed their way to a 10-1 win in the middle game of the series.

Mud Monsters reliever RHP Jackson Smith (1-0) got the win as the most effective reliever. Crushers starter RHP Corbin Foy (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers finish up the opening homestand tomorrow, Sunday, May 17th at 1pm at ForeFront Field against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. It's Wizards Day at the ballpark! Come dressed up in your wizard attire, bring your wands, and cast your "Crushers Winning" spells at a Sunday Family Fun Day! Kids 12 and under eat FREE, can have a pregame catch on the field, run the bases after the game, and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers players. Tickets start at just $8 and are available at LECrushers.com.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.