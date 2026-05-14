Parks' Big Day Propels Crushers to Series Finale Win over Windy City

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Pavin Parks of the Lake Erie Crushers rounds the bases

(Lake Erie Crushers) Pavin Parks of the Lake Erie Crushers rounds the bases(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (2-4) avoided the brooms and defeated the Windy City ThunderBolts at ForeFront Field on the final Education Day of the week on Thursday morning. Thanks to a late inning push, the Crushers snagged their second win of the season, 5-4.

LHP Brandon Scott took the bump as the starter for the final game of the series looking to avoid the sweep. Former Crusher Ethan Smith would make his return to ForeFront Field as the ThunderBolts' starting pitcher.

3B Pavin Parks welcomed Smith back to Avon, launching a ball over the fence in right-center field for a leadoff home run. Windy City kept the damage to just a single tally despite an extra base hit from 2B Luis Acevedo; Lake Erie led 1-0 after the opening frame.

Both starters cruised through the next two innings, until ThunderBolts C Robbie Ayers reached on an error in the top of the 4th. Although the Crushers would record two outs on a double play, Ayers found his way home from third on a double play to tie the game 1-1.

The game didn't stay level for long. C Derek Vegas doubled to start a Crushers rally. The next batter SS Jarrod Watkins made sure Vegas had a quick trip around the bases, scoring him on a single for a one run lead. Smith limited the damage in the inning, but the Grapes would enter the 5th on top 2-1.

Scott would see his final inning of work in the 5th, keeping the ThunderBolts from scoring. His final stat line: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (unearned), 4 BB, 4 K, on 75 pitches.

The Crushers would once again add to their run total in the home half. 2B Luis Acevedo recorded his third hit of the ball game to start the inning. Clean-up hitter, DH Samuel Benjamin did his job and drove Acevedo in with an RBI single to give the Grapes a 3-1 advantage.

LHP Branden Noriega entered the game in the 6th where 3B Jared Beebe welcomed the new pitcher with a ground ball through the infield. Beebe reached third and scored on a sac fly to bring the game within one. Noriega would strand the remaining Windy City runners, leaving the score 3-2.

CF Garret Pike started the 6th inning reaching on an error, then he advanced to third on a C Derek Vegas. With runners on second and third, Windy City intentionally walked LF Sebastian Alexander with two outs in hope of a double play. Pavin Parks would make them pay driving in Pike on a sacrifice fly for the Crushers to extend their lead 4-2.

RHP Christian Scafidi dealt a scoreless inning of relief for Lake Erie before turning it over to RHP Brandyn Sittinger in the top of the 8th. The ThunderBolts loaded the bases with nobody out against Sittinger, but then a great play by 1B Alfredo Gonzalez and C Derek Vegas resulted in a 3-2-3 double play to get the Crushers within an out of getting out of the jam.

After a four pitch walk, RF Michael Sandle slashed a single into left field out of the diving reach of Pavin Parks at third base, bringing in two runs and tying the game, 4-4.

With the game level at four apiece, the Crushers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th with Vegas, Watkins, and Alexander. 3B Pavin Parks stood in the box showing patience, with a 3-1 count. RHP Avery Cook couldn't find the zone on his delivery, walking Parks and forcing in the go-ahead run, putting Lake Erie back on top, 5-4.

Sittinger returned in the ninth to finish the job. He would not allow a hit in the inning, securing the second Crushers victory of the season on a swinging strikeout.

Crushers closer RHP Brandyn Sittinger (1-0) got the win with his two innings of work, and ThunderBolts RHP Avery Cook (0-1) recorded the loss.

Crushers Top Performers:

Derek Vegas: 4-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R (now hitting .615 on the season)

Pavin Parks: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, Game-Winning RBI BB

Luis Acevedo: 3-for-5, 2B, R

Brandon Scott: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (unearned), 4 BB, 4 K

The Crushers conclude their second series of the year with the Windy City ThunderBolts, Friday, May 15th at 7pm at ForeFront Field. In addition to a great night of baseball, Crushers fans can enjoy post-game fireworks on Friday night. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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