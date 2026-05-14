Bird Dawgs Refuse to Quit, Walk off Capitales 10-9 in Extras

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs exchange high fives

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs exchange high fives(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs refused to quit Wednesday morning, overcoming a pair of late deficits and a Québec rally in the ninth to walk off the Capitales 9-8 in 10 innings, snapping a three-game losing streak and sending Grainger Stadium home happy.

Down East struck first in the first inning when Colby Backus led off with the team's first triple of the season and Lyle Miller-Green drove him in with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. Québec tied it in the third when Zeb Roos scored on a Bird Dawgs error to knot it at 1-1.

The Bird Dawgs bounced back in the fourth when Kalae Harrison drove in two runs on an infield single, and Christian Adams added another on an RBI groundout in the fifth to push the lead to 4-1. Québec responded with a gut punch in the sixth as Jordan Smith launched a grand slam to give the Capitales a 5-4 advantage.

Harrison answered immediately, belting a solo home run to right field - the first Bird Dawgs homer of the 2026 season - to tie it at 5-5. Kyle Crowl singled in a run for Québec in the seventh to put the Capitales back in front, but Down East tied it again in the eighth when Yeniel Laboy smacked an RBI double to make it 6-6.

With the Bird Dawgs three outs from defeat in the ninth, Ruben Castro doubled in two runs to give Québec an 8-6 lead. Miller-Green had other ideas, ripping a two-run home run with two outs to send the game to extras.

Québec grabbed a 9-8 lead in the 10th on an RBI single by pinch hitter Antonio Valdez, but Down East rallied one final time. Trotter Harlan singled in the tying run before Harrison doubled home the winning run to cap a remarkable comeback to win 10-9.

Bird Dawgs starter Brandon Kaminer was outstanding, carrying a no-hit bid into the fifth before finishing with five innings of one-run ball on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Elian Almanzar (1-0) earned the win, allowing one unearned run in the 10th while recording a strikeout.

Capitales starter Masatoshi Sakurai went 4Ã¢..." innings, surrendering four runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. Nelvin Correa (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs in the 10th.

The Bird Dawgs (2-4) drop the series two games to one but carry plenty of momentum into the weekend, welcoming the New Jersey Jackals to Historic Grainger Stadium on Friday, May 15, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.