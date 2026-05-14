Bolts' Late Rally Comes up Short in Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping the ThunderBolts' three-game winning streak in a 5-4 final at ForeFront Field Thursday afternoon.

The Crushers (2-4) wasted no time in taking the lead. Pavin Parks led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run.

It remained 1-0 until the fourth, when the Bolts (5-2) struck for the first time. Robbie Ayers led off the inning by reaching on an error and Spence Coffman singled him to third base. On a double play, Ayers came home to tie the score.

Lake Erie had an immediate response, getting an RBI single from Jarrod Watkins in the bottom of the inning to reclaim the lead. They added to it with a Samuel Benjamin RBI base hit in the fifth, making it 3-1.

The scoring went back and forth as the ThunderBolts plated their second run in the sixth. Jared Beebe singled, one of his four times on base, and scored on a Spence Coffman sacrifice fly.

Again, the Crushers responded. They made it 4-2 on a Parks sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

In the eighth inning, the Bolts loaded the bases with no outs on a single, a walk and an error. Brandyn Sittinger got James Dunlap to hit into a double play, slowing down the threat, but Michael Sandle came through with a two-run single, evening the score at 4-4.

For the third time, after a Windy City score, Lake Erie answered. On a hit, a walk and a hit batter, they loaded the bases in the eighth. Parks then drew a walk to force in the winning run.

Sittinger (1-0) blew the save but pitched two innings for the win. Avery Cook (0-1) allowed the winning run and took the loss.

The Bolts' six-game road trip continues in Sauget, Illinois on Friday for the start of a three-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies. Kevin Figueredo (0-1, 13.50) gets the game one start for the Bolts. First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and broadcast information is accessible at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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