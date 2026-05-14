Otters Drop First Games of 2026 in DH

Published on May 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (4-2) dropped both games of the doubleheader against the Washington Wild Things (4-3).

Game one saw Washington strike early and often, scoring three in the second inning and three more in the third.

The Otters would score six unanswered, two in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. J.J. Cruz had a chance to win it with the bases loaded, but a strong contact fly out to left field gave the Wild Things the game one win.

Maddox Long and Hector Garcia combined to toss all seven innings in game two, only giving up one run in the last frame.

Ryan Wiltse had a good start on the other side, throwing four scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Despite strong efforts on the mound for both sides, the WIld Things finally broke the scoreless game in the sixth, cashing for nine runs from four doubles and two home runs.

They added one more in the seventh, taking a 10-0 lead before the Otters would score one in the bottom half on a Jon Ponder double.

The two losses were Evansville's first pair of the season and led to their first series loss.

Evansville has an off-day tomorrow before heading to Florence for their first road series of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:03 p.m. CT from Thomas More Stadium.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 14, 2026

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