Otters Keep Fighting, Win Opener in Florence

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release









Evansville Otters await a pitch

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters await a pitch(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (5-2) scored four unanswered runs to take the first game of the series against the Florence Y'alls (2-5).

Florence started out hot, a Brendan Bobo three-run home run putting the Y'alls up 3-0 in the first inning.

The Otters scored one in the second inning and one in the third to bring it back to a one-run game. Florence brought it back to three with a double, bringing in two to make it 5-2.

Florence starter Isaac Milburn would be wild, but keep the Otters from scoring in the fourth and fifth innings. Otters starter Landon Willeman settled down after the third inning, throwing two scoreless and finishing his outing with 5.2 innings pitched.

The Otters brought it back to a one-run game in the sixth when Amani Jones sent a ball over the right field wall for his first home run of the season, a two-run shot.

They would tie the game in the eighth with a Chase Hopewell wild pitch scoring J.J. Cruz from third.

Meanwhile, the bullpen for Evansville was lights out. David Eckaus got out of a big jam in the sixth inning and Andrew Garcia threw two scoreless innings.

The Otters took the lead after a throw from Dillon Baker brought Hank Zeisler off the bag at first, allowing Jordan Viars to score from third.

Junior Cerda got into a jam in the ninth, but struck out two to end it and get his first save of the season. Evansville is now 4-0 against the Y'alls to start the season.

Evansville will look to take the series tomorrow at 5:36 p.m. CT at Thomas More Stadium, with the third game at 12:07 p.m. CT on Sunday.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

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Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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