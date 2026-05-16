Slammers Fall in Sudden Death Thriller against Aigles

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







Joliet, IL - The Slammers (2-5) gave a valiant effort in the 5-5 loss to the Aigles in sudden death in the 11th.

The Aigles kicked off the scoring with a three spot in the 3rd inning to give Trois- Rivieres an early advantage. Courtesy of RBI's from SS Rodriguez and CF Farmer

The Slammers would respond in the bottom of the 4th with a run of their own via 2B Nico Burmeo who had 3 RBIs on the night.

Trois- Rivieres would get another run of support of the bat of DH Tapia bringing their lead over Joliet to 4-1. Tapia would be responsible for 2 of the Aigles 5 runs ultimately securing them victory.

Joliet would not go down without a fight scoring 4 of their 5 runs in the last 3 innings. 1B Suto got the party started for the Slammers with a pinch hit solo shot to give the Slammers life again. A wild pitch would bring in the tying run to send the game to sudden death.

The Slammers were threatening in the 11th with two runners on and the game winning run in scoring position. Ultimately the Aigles would escape game 1 with a win in sudden death to give them the win in a first of 3 series.

The Trois-Rivières Aigles look to take the series from the Slammers tomorrow as they look to win back-to-back games. The Slammers look to respawn tomorrow to get back in the win column with a win tomorrow.

By: Brandon Ritsos







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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