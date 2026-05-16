Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short at Washington

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three runs in the top of the ninth but suffered a 6-3 defeat in the opener of a weekend series in Pennsylvania against the Washington Wild Things.

The starting pitchers were in control for both teams as Derek Salata and Kobe Foster matched zeroes. Washington struck first on a solo homer in the fourth and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the sixth. Two more homers late helped Washington extend the advantage to 6-0. The Boomers were able to make noise in the ninth. Christian Fedko walked with one out and moved to third on a single by Alec Craig. Kellum Clark knocked home his eighth run of the season with an RBI double to break up the shutout and Myles Beale followed with an RBI single. Alex Calarco drove home the third run with a groundout but the Boomers could pull no closer.

Salata worked six innings and fanned seven in his second start of the year but suffered the loss. Foster retired the first 10 batters for Washington and logged seven blank innings. Fedko reached base three times in the contest.

The Boomers (5-2) continue the series on Saturday night with RHP Harry Orth (0-1, 2.25) on the mound against RHP Andrew Herbert (1-0, 7.20). The team returns home on Tuesday, May 19 to begin an action packed nine-game homestand featuring something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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