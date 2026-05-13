Boomers Erupt to Nab Middle Game

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in four different innings and used a five-run runs fifth to surge past Trois-Rivieres 11-2 and win the middle game of the series on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

Kellum Clark put the Boomers ahead in the first inning for the second consecutive night, launching an opposite field line drive two-run homer for the first of the season at Wintrust Field. Clark pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI single that scored Christian Fedko. Three runs would have been more than enough for Ross Thompson, but the lead grew even further behind five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Myles Beale posted an RBI single to start the scoring in the frame and Alex Calarco, who has reached base in every game as a professional, doubled home two. Will Prater added an RBI single and Kyle Fitzgerald a sacrifice fly. Three more runs scored in the sixth to extend the lead to 11-0.

Thompson was on cruise control through the game. Making his first start of the season, the second-year member of the Boomers allowed just three hits in six innings while walking two and striking out 10. Kyle Moore tossed the final three innings to earn the save. The pitching staff combined to strike out 14 and has recorded 33 strikeouts in the two games of the series. Schaumburg totaled 12 hits in the win. Clark finished with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Fitzgerald drove home three. The contest marked the second time that the team has reached double-digit runs in the first five games of the year.

The Boomers (4-1) will aim for a series sweep with an 11:00am contest against Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday to conclude the first home series of the year. RHP Buddie Pindel (0-0, 4.50) is slated to make the start. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

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