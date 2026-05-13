Bats Arrive Early as Otters Remain Sole Unbeaten Team

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The bats remained hot and the bullpen locked things up late as the Evansville Otters (4-0) beat the Washington Wild Things (2-3) in the series opener, 8-4.

Evansville threw Dawil Almonte while the Wild Things sent Zander Sechrist to the bump in game one.

The Otters struck first with two runs in the second inning on a home run by Mark Black, his first of the season.

They wouldn't stop there, as Marcos Gonzalez drove in Dennis Pierce in the third. Black drove in his third run of the game and T.J. Salvaggio reached on an error to bring in a fourth run. Jon Ponder put the cherry on top with a two-run home run to cap off a six-run bottom of the third.

Washington didn't go down without a fight, immediately responding with back-to-back home runs by Jeff Liquori and Anthony Brocato, cutting the deficit to six.

In the fifth inning, Cole Fowler led off with a solo homer run before Andrew Czech brought in Graham Brown later in the frame.

It was all zeroes in the runs column after that. For Washington, Michael Foltz Jr. and Elliot Traver threw three scoreless.

On the other side, David Eckaus retired all six batters he saw and Alex Valdez closed it out in the ninth to give the Otters the win. Eckaus received the win in relief.

The Otters remain the only undefeated team in the Frontier League, now at 4-0.

Evansville and Washington conclude the series Wednesday with a scheduled doubleheader at 5:05 p.m., with game two beginning 30 minutes after game one.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.