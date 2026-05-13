Wild Things Hit Three More Homers, Early Hole Too Big in Opener at Bosse Field

Published on May 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things' season-opening road trip continued Tuesday with a series opener at historic Bosse Field against the Evansville Otters. Despite hitting three more home runs, it was a big Evansville third inning that pushed the Otters far ahead and was enough for the Otters to take the opening tilt, 8-4.

Pittsburgh native and Serra Catholic product Mark Black, who's in his first season in Evansville, started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second against Washington starter Zander Sechrist, who made his first professional start in the game. Evansville scored six runs, only three of which were earned in the third to build their lead to 8-0.

Washington started to chip away with back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, the first by reigning Frontier League Player of the Week Jeff Liquori and the second by Anthony Brocato. Liquori's was his fourth of the young season and Brocato's his first. The homer for Brocato is the 89th of his Frontier League career, re-tying him with Andrew Czech for third in Frontier League history after Czech pulled ahead Sunday in the loss.

In the fifth, Cole Fowler led the frame off with a solo homer, his second of the season. Later in the frame after a Graham Brown single and a double by Czech, Liquori bounced Washington's fourth run in, making it 8-4.

That was all Washington would get though, as they didn't have another baserunner until the ninth with a one-out walk to Isaias Quiroz. A double play off the bat of Caleb Ketchup ended the comeback bid and the series opener.

Michael Foltz Jr. pitched two scoreless frames from the bullpen and Eliott Traver dodged some traffic with two outs for a scoreless eighth. Washington is now 2-3 ahead of tomorrow's doubleheader which will help wrap the trip. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 6:05/5:05 p.m. CDT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released. You can buy tickets here.







Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.