Sixth Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Announced for July 18

Published on May 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The popular Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game presented by The Coury Firm is back in 2026 as the Wild Things, The Heyward House, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and The Coury Firm have teamed up to bring the event back for a sixth year. It is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 at EQT Park and again will benefit The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

"This event continues to make a positive impact in the Pittsburgh region through efforts of The Heyward House," said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Charlotte and Cam remain leaders in the community, dedicated to development of our youth and those dividends will last a lifetime. The Coury Firm has been a committed partner, and we look forward to hosting this signature event here in Washington County."

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area will again be a media partner for the event while 93.7 The Fan Morning Show co-host and Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson will host the event once again.

Tickets for the game are $15 to sit anywhere in the EQT Park seating bowl. A tailgate ticket is available for $30 which gives guests access to food and drinks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to gates opening at 5 p.m. The game itself is slated to begin at 6 p.m. with a five-inning game scheduled prior to a Home Run Derby.

Guest players will be announced periodically on the Wild Things' social media platforms and a full list of participants will be on the website version of this story as well. No kids fest is planned for this year's event.

Tickets for the game are available now, visiting the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park or by calling the box office at 866-456-WILD.







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