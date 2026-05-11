Hughes Named Pitcher of the Week for Opening Weekend

Published on May 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Frontier League has selected Grif Hughes to be the first recipient of the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week award for the 2026 season.

Hughes was the Opening Day starter for the Otters and threw a gem. Going six scoreless while striking out eight Y'alls hitters, he was the first of three pitchers that combined for a no-hitter on the first day of the season.

The no-hitter on Opening Night was the fourth in team history, the first since 2018. This was his first start in his professional baseball career after his first 60 pro appearances came out of the bullpen.

The left-hander is in his third season with Evansville, having his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays a little over a month into the 2025 season, with stints with the Florida Complex League and the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

The homestand continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. as the Otters take on the Washington Wild Things. It is a Fifth Third Bank $2 Tuesday, with hot dogs, popcorn, water and 12 oz. Busch Light drafts only $2 each.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2026

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