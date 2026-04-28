Brown, Hughes Set to Lead Otters in 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have put the final touches on the 2026 Spring Training roster with the re-signings of catcher Logan Brown and left-handed-pitcher Grif Hughes.

Logan Brown, an Evansville native, is back for his third professional season in Evansville and ninth season of professional baseball. After attending Mt. Vernon High School, Brown attended the University of Southern Indiana. While at USI, he helped lead the Screaming Eagles to the NCAA Division II World Series in 2016 and 2018.

After his career at USI, he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. In four seasons within the Braves affiliation, Brown reached as high as Double-A Mississippi in 2022 but was a member of the Braves' 60-man roster during the 2020 season during the minor league's COVID-19 shutdown. Across his four seasons with the Braves, Brown hit for a .240 average across 251 career affiliated games.

In two seasons in an Otters jersey, Brown has hit for a .264 batting average, with 29 doubles, six home runs and 60 RBI. He continues to be one of the Otters' leaders, both on and off the field.

Grif Hughes, from Knoxville, TN, is back in Evansville for his third season on the Otters' pitching staff. Hughes spent four seasons with Division II Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN. He kicked off his professional career with the Otters in 2024, clocking a 3.07 ERA in 36 games. He struck out 61 and walked just 17 across 44 innings of work.

Last season, Hughes began the season with Evansville, pitching 13 games with a 2.89 ERA. In 18.2 innings, he struck out 28 batters while allowing only three walks. His start with the Otters earned him an MLB signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. He helped the Blue Jays Florida Complex League rookie team win the FCL Championship before finishing the season with the Blue Jays' Single-A team in Dunedin.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

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