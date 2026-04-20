McAuliffe Contract Acquired by Twins

Published on April 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release









Evansville Otters pitcher Nick McAuliffe

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters pitcher Nick McAuliffe(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that right-handed pitcher Nick McAuliffe has had his contract acquired by the Minnesota Twins.

McAuliffe, from Phillipsburg, N.J., opened his professional career last year, playing two games for the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association before being traded to Evansville. After the contract purchases of Nate Wohlgemuth and Grif Hughes, McAuliffe became the go-to arm at the back end of bullpen.

"Nick worked very hard to get to this point in his career," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We are eager to see him perform at the next level with the Twins."

McAuliffe pitched in 39 games in 2025, clocking 54 strikeouts to just 18 walks across 37.2 innings. He allowed 13 earned runs for a 3.11 ERA. Collegiately, he pitched for East Stroudsburg University for his final two seasons. In 32 games for the Warriors, McAuliffe picked up 114 strikeouts in 92.2 innings across the two seasons.

McAuliffe is the 98th player in Evansville Otters history to sign with an MLB team following time in an Otters jersey.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

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Frontier League Stories from April 20, 2026

McAuliffe Contract Acquired by Twins - Evansville Otters

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