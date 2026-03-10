Otters Set to Host Otterbelle Tryouts March 21

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - For years, the Evansville Otterbelles have served as the team's official promotions and dance team - now it's your chance to join them and become a part of the Bosse Field gameday atmosphere.

The Evansville Otters are holding their 2026 Otterbelle Tryouts on Saturday, March 21 from 10a-Noon. Tryouts are open to all but you must be 15+ years old to be a member of the Otterbelles.

Tryout participants may have a short interview, followed by learning and performing a short dance routine. Those trying out are encouraged to wear tryout attire such as tennis shoes, shorts or leggings and t-shirts. These tryouts will take place at Bosse Field (tryout will be held regardless of weather).

Joining the Otterbelles doesn't mean a full-season commitment. While the Otters encourage our Otterbelles to work as many games as they can, schedules and vacations can be worked around. All Otterbelles will earn a per hour pay rate during games worked.

For those interested in trying out, you are encouraged to register here. Tryouts are free, registration is only for ease of communication should tryout information change.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

