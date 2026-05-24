Two Sixth Inning Rallies Carry Otters to DH Sweep
Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Evansville Otters News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (10-4) used sixth innings rallies in both games of the doubleheader to sweep the series opening twin bill against the Windy City Thunderbolts (8-7).
It was Ben Petschke against A.J. Campbell as the starters for game one.
Both of them were lights out through the first five innings, Jared Beebe's RBI double in the third inning being the only run scored.
The 'Bolts would get some insurance in the sixth inning, as Donte Grant hit a single that scored two.
The Otters fought in the bottom half, starting with a walk and three singles to make it 3-2. Blake Robertson later hit a clutch single that scored LG Castillo and Marcos Gonzalez to give the Otters a 4-3 lead.
Junior Cerda would shut the door in the top of the seventh to give Evansville the win, earning the save in relief.
Game two was more of the same, with a Windy City solo home run being the only offense from both sides through five innings.
The Otters would have another special sixth inning in them. The first four batters reached on three free passes and a Castillo double that tied the game.
T.J. Salvaggio grounded into a fielder's choice that scored the go-ahead run, then Jon Ponder's fourth hit of the game scored two more. Amani Jones brought him in with a single and it was 5-1 Otters heading to the seventh.
It was Alex Valdez who shut the door in game two, completing the doubleheader sweep. The Otters are now 10-4 and are six games over .500 for the first time this season, still holding onto a half-game lead over Washington in the Central Division standings.
Evansville will go for its second straight sweep and a 6-0 homestand tomorrow at 12:35 p.m. at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.
All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026
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- Two Sixth Inning Rallies Carry Otters to DH Sweep - Evansville Otters
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