Foster Takes No-Hit Bid to 7th in Game 1, Wild Things Win in Sudden Death

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things earned an exciting 2-2 sudden death win to open Saturday's doubleheader and the three-game series against the Joliet Slammers at EQT Park Saturday afternoon.

The Wild Things took the early lead via a Cole Fowler RBI single in the first inning, scoring newcomer Connor Peek, who made his professional debut today. Peek walked in his first professional trip to the dish and collected his first professional hit in his second at bat, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt in the first end of the twinbill.

Kobe Foster made his third start of the season for the club, continuing his early season success as he retired the first 14 batters he faced before issuing a walk to Slammers shortstop Braylin Marine. A double to lead off the top of the seventh inning ended Foster's no-hit bid, as he went six and two-thirds innings, giving up four hits, two walks and one run while striking out seven on 98 pitches in a no decision.

Tyler Davis came on and struck out Billy Sullivan to send the Wild Things into the bottom of the seventh inning tied but they would come up empty, sending the game to extra innings. The Slammers ended up scoring in the top of the eighth to take a 2-1 lead. Davis pitched the eighth and ninth, finishing with 2.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit, one run (unearned) and striking out one on 30 pitches, collecting first win of the season, as Greyson Linderman was tagged with the loss for the Slammers.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Peek's sacrifice bunt moved the tiebreaker runner to third and a Fowler RBI single scored Ketchup, tying the game at two. The Wild Things would fail to score again in the inning, sending the game to sudden death. Washington elected to pitch in sudden death and after an out was recorded, Washington turned a double play, as Peek corralled a line drive and stepped on second for the force to complete a 2-2 win in sudden death.

Hector Garcia will make his first career start for the Wild Things in game two of the double header. Game two between the Wild Things and Slammers will begin shortly.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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