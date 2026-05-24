Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Lake Erie

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies lost 6-2 in game two of their weekend series against the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark after Lake Erie's Pavin Parks hit a grand slam in the second inning.

It was the only damage of the night against Gateway starter Alec Sparks (0-2) who finished with four innings pitched and four strikeouts. Four of the five hits Sparks allowed came in rapid fashion with two away in the second frame, with three straight singles setting the table for the grand slam by Parks, putting the Crushers up 4-0.

The Grizzlies would try to mount a comeback attempt in the middle innings, with an RBI single from Mitchell Sanford in the fourth making the score 4-1, and a Dale Thomas solo home run off the light tower in left field getting them within 4-2 against Lake Erie starter Nathan Shinn (2-1).

But after three scoreless innings from Josh Dima with three strikeouts out of the Gateway bullpen, Lake Erie would capitalize on walks in the eighth and ninth from Jack Hoeymans and Julio Ortiz, respectively, plating insurance runs in both innings for the final margin.

With the series even at one game apiece, the Grizzlies and Crushers will play a rubber game on Sunday, May 24, to decide the series. Ben Harris will look to bounce back on the mound for Gateway against Lake Erie right-hander Fraynel Nova. First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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