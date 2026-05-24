Wild Things Pour It on in Game 2, Garcia and Brodsky Combine to Allow One Baserunner

Published on May 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - On a cool Saturday night after winning the first game in sudden death, the Wild Things got straight to work to start game two and ended up pouring it on through some pouring from the skies, taking the second end of the doubleheader 11-0.

They got started fast by loading the bases after Joliet Slammers starting pitcher Eric Turner started the game by walking three straight Wild Thing batters after getting the first out. He walked second baseman Connor Peek, right fielder Jeff Liquori, and designated hitter Andrew Czech. Third baseman Cole Fowler hit a line-drive double to right field to score Peek and Liquori and make it 2-0 Wild Things and put runners on second and third. The Wild Things added two more runs later that inning after Turner threw a pitch away to score Czech before committing his second balk of the first inning to score Fowler and make it 4-0 Washington after an inning.

After three straight scoreless frames for Washington, the Wild Things blew the game open scoring seven in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away and secure the series win. Washington got the inning started by loading the bases after the Slammers walked two batters, and one Wild Thing reached base on an error. Kyle Edwards and Three Hillier hit RBI singles, Ryan Ford lifted a sac fly to center, Peek grounded in a run and Czech doubled in two more. The other run in the frame scored on a wild pitch.

Washington stayed disciplined, drawing 11 walks in the win.

The star of today's game was on the pitching side. Hector Garcia moved to 2-0 on the season and looked like a shining star for Washington as he finished the game with six innings pitched and allowed just one hit while punching out six batters. The hit, which came in the first, was the only runner for Joliet in the second game tonight. Jack Brodsky worked a 1-2-3 seventh to finish it, making his pro debut in the process.

With the win, Washington moves to 10-5 on the season and goes into tomorrow looking to complete the sweep. Meanwhile, the Slammers fall to 3-11 on the season and look to steal a game from Washington. First pitch is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Tomorrow is another Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by UPMC-GoHealth Urgent Care and Star Wars Night presented by RHS Safety with character appearances from Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2026

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