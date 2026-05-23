Otters, 'Bolts Opener Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Evansville Otters News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather in the area, Friday night's series opener with the Windy City ThunderBolts has been postponed.
The Eras Night promotion will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 12.
The teams will now play a doubleheader tomorrow evening, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT. The doubleheader will feature two 7-inning contests to open the series.
All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at any future 2026 Otters regular season home game.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.
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