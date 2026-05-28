Otters Fall in Series Middle Game

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters' (11-6) offensive woes continues Wednesday night as they fell in game two and dropped series against the Gateway Grizzlies (7-9).

It was Blake Peyton for the Grizzlies' alter-ego "Disco Penguins" and Ryan Wiltse for the Otters.

Evansville found themselves in an early deficit as a three-run home run in the first inning from Bryson Horne put the Otters in a hole.

That home run was all that Gateway needed, as one run in both the third and fourth innings was all of the offense that the Otters put up in game two.

Gateway put up another run in the fifth, as Davie Morgan led off the frame with his first Grizzlies home run.

The Grizzlies bullpen was solid, combining for four scoreless innings.

Gateway put things out of reach in the eighth. With the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch allowed a pair of Grizzlies to score, making it 7-2.

The Otters have now lost both series on the road this season, dropping to 1-4 on the road and 11-6 overall. With Washington's loss to Schaumburg, they remain tied with the Wild Things in first place in the Central Division standings.

Evansville will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Arsenal BG Ballpark, looking to even the series up against Gateway.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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