Rose, Payne II Back Belton's Quality Start in 6-3 Victory

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters celebrate in the dugout

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters celebrate in the dugout(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - After an off day on Tuesday, the Mississippi Mud Monsters (8-9) picked up right where they left off, earning a second straight 6-3 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats (3-12).

Hunter Belton got the start, his third of the season and first at Trustmark Park. The right-hander took the mound looking for his first win of the year and delivered his best outing to date, tossing six innings of one-run baseball while allowing three hits, striking out five and walking four.

Mississippi played from behind early after Tri-City opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by RJ Stinson.

Mississippi's offense was driven by the bottom third of the lineup as Nathan Rose and Tevis Payne II combined to bring home four runs.

After a scary moment in the first inning saw Tri-City starter Gino Sabatine strike Andrew Semo in the face with a pitch during his first at-bat, Payne II entered the game as an injury replacement at first base.

The Mud Monsters answered Tri-City's first inning run with two of their own in the fourth. Samil De La Rosa was hit on the wrist with one out before Rose smashed a game-tying triple into right-center field to knot the game at 1-1. Payne II, in his first at-bat after entering the game, followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Rose and give Mississippi a 2-1 lead.

Both offenses laid dormant over the next two innings as Belton shut down the ValleyCats while Sabatine settled in against Mississippi, carrying the 2-1 score into the bottom of the sixth.

A leadoff walk to Kasten Furr was followed by a double from De La Rosa to put two Mud Monsters in scoring position.

Rose lifted a sacrifice fly to score Furr and extend Mississippi's advantage before Payne II lined a one-out opposite-field single into right field to plate De La Rosa and make it 4-1.

Those insurance runs proved crucial as the ValleyCats offense found life in the top of the seventh. With Belton out of the game, Gage Bihm entered for his first appearance of the 2026 season after being activated off the 14-Day Injured List on Sunday in Schaumburg.

The Louisiana left-hander allowed a leadoff single to pinch hitter Amani Larry, who later stole second during Dylan Broderick's at-bat. Broderick followed with an RBI double to cut Mississippi's lead to 4-2.

Bihm induced a groundout to Rose at second base for the inning's first out, but the play allowed Broderick to advance to third.

Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci then turned to Connor Langrell out of the bullpen. With Broderick at third, Ranko Stevanovic lifted a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to one run before Langrell recorded a strikeout to end the inning and hold Mississippi's lead at 4-3.

After the stretch, the Mud Monsters loaded the bases with one out against Tri-City reliever Logan Jones. Kyle Booker walked before Travis Holt and Jack Holman were both hit by pitches to fill the bases.

Tri-City responded by bringing in Nate Nabholz out of the bullpen. His first batter, Furr, grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice as the ValleyCats attempted to turn two but only retired Holman at second base.

With runners on the corners, Furr stole second and Stevanovic's throw down to second allowed Holt to steal home and extend Mississippi's lead to 6-3.

Langrell returned for a scoreless eighth inning and handed the game over to Chris Barraza in the ninth for his second save opportunity of the series. Barraza walked Larry to begin the inning before retiring the next three batters in order on a fly out and consecutive swinging strikeouts to secure the victory along with his fourth save.

The Mud Monsters continue their series against the ValleyCats on Thursday night for Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park. Fans can enjoy the Beer Batter promotion along with $2 16-ounce domestic draft beers. It will also be Tarps Off Night, with adults invited to run the bases following the game.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Mississippi sends right-hander Brenton Thiels (0-2, 15.32) to the mound while Tri-City counters with fellow righty Austin Dill (2-0, 4.09).

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Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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