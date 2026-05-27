Shaky Start Sinks Titans in Series Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas(Ottawa Titans)

Kinston, NC - Opening a six-game series, the Ottawa Titans (10-5) had their three-game win streak come to a close, dropping the opener 10-8 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (6-10) on Tuesday night.

Making his fourth start of the season, Kaleb Hill (loss, 1-1) was knocked around in the opening frame, as the Bird Dawgs jumped out to a quick 4-0 advantage. Lyle Miller-Green connected for an RBI double, while Ali LaPread and Trotter Harlan picked up singles to put the home side up big after an inning.

Aaron Casillas got the Titans on the board with a solo shot off Brandon Kaminer (ND, 0-1) in the second inning, making it 4-1.

The Bird Dawgs put together another big inning against Hill in the third, plating three runs to go up 7-1. Kalee Harrison brought home a pair with a double while Tyler Blaum blooped in an RBI single.

Hill exited following a season-low three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Attempting to claw their way back in the game, the Titans got to the Bird Dawgs' bullpen by posting three in the top of the seventh. AJ Wright headlined the frame with a ground-rule double, as the Titans found themselves down 7-4.

After two scoreless innings from Nelson Mercado, left-hander Ryoya Oe tossed a clean first inning of relief before the Bird Dawgs got the trio of runs back in the bottom of the seventh.

Colby Backus launched a two-run homer while LaPread brought home his second of the night with a base hit, seeing the Bird Dawgs extend the lead to 10-4.

Down but not out, the Titans plated three in the eighth, courtesy of a pair of bases-loaded walks. The Titans put the tying run at first, when right-hander Jackson Grounds fanned Justin Fogel looking to end the threat.

In the ninth, the Titans attempted a two-out rally, scoring one to make it 10-8. Myles Smith's double stood aboard before Taylor Wright came off the bench and drew a walk. With the tying run on, Jack Hagan (save, 1) got Chris Davis to ground out to end the game.

The Titans drew 13 walks and were hit by pitches twice in the defeat, as the pitching staff surrendered a season-high 18 hits.

AJ Wright and Myles Smith each knocked in two in the series opener.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game series with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2026

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