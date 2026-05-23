Two Four-Run Innings Sink Mud Monsters in Schaumburg

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters in action

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters in action(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (6-7) spent the night playing catch-up after two four-run innings propelled the Schaumburg Boomers (9-4) to an 8-4 victory.

The Mud Monsters threatened early after Brayland Skinner struck a leadoff double to right field on the very first offering from Cole Cook. Kyle Booker knocked a fly ball deep enough to move Skinner to third, but Mississippi could not bring him home.

Brenton Thiels got the start, his third of the season, and although he ran into trouble in the first frame, the right-hander was on shutdown mode the rest of the way. Thiels finished his outing with a season-high 5.1 innings pitched while allowing five runs on five hits, walking four and striking out four apiece.

Most of the damage to the Louisianian's line came in the opening inning as Schaumburg plated four runs to take an early 4-0 lead.

Two walks, separated by a Christian Fedko flyout, were followed by an Anthony Calarco RBI single to open the scoring.

Kyle Fitzgerald then drove in two more runs with a double, advancing to third on the throw from Kasten Furr before scoring himself on a sacrifice fly by Will Prater.

Thiels recorded the inning's final out by striking out Alex Calarco, but not before four Boomers crossed the plate.

Mississippi responded in the top of the second after Furr reached on an error and Jackson Nicklaus dropped a perfectly placed bunt down the third-base line for an infield hit.

Samil De La Rosa moved Furr to third on a sacrifice fly before Furr scored on a ground ball from Andrew Semo that Prater attempted to turn around the horn on but instead sailed into shallow right field to make it 4-1.

As Thiels cruised through the next three innings, allowing only two hits, the Mud Monsters cut the Schaumburg lead in half in the fifth.

Booker got things started with a double before Travis Holt followed with a blast that looked destined to leave the yard but instead banged off the metal fence above the left-field padding, forcing Holt to settle for an RBI double.

Jack Holman then scorched a line drive directly to second baseman Taylor Livermore, who gloved it and quickly tossed to second. Holt appeared to slide back safely, but was ruled out on the 4-6 double play, and Mississippi was limited to just the one run.

Now trailing 4-2, Thiels entered for the sixth inning and immediately struck out Alex Calarco for the second time before losing the next batter to a walk.

At 102 pitches, manager Jay Pecci turned to Johnny Czeslawski, who made his 2026 debut after signing with Mississippi earlier in the day.

Czeslawski was drafted by the Boomers in this year's Frontier League Draft but never appeared in a game for Schaumburg. Pitching against the organization that selected him, the right-hander issued back-to-back walks to load the bases.

The newest Mud Monsters hurler responded with a bases-loaded strikeout of Fedko and moved within one strike of escaping the inning after Myles Beale snapped his bat on a foul ball. Beale grabbed a new bat, took a ball, and then launched Czeslawski's 2-2 offering over the right-field wall for a grand slam that doubled the Boomers advantage to 8-2.

Mississippi answered with two runs in the seventh after Booker singled to lead off the inning and Holman crushed a two-run homer, his team-leading fourth of the season, to cut the deficit to 8-4.

The Mud Monsters stranded four baserunners over the final two innings and left 11 men on base overall.

Schaumburg reliever Tanner Shears allowed two Mud Monsters to reach scoring position in the ninth but shut the door to secure the series-opening victory for the Boomers.

The Mud Monsters continue their three-game set against Schaumburg tomorrow afternoon. As of writing, no starter has been announced for Mississippi while the Boomers are expected to send right-hander Kyle Moore (0-0, 3.38) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT.

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Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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