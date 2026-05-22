IF Jake Zitella Activated off IL

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mud Monsters have announced infielder Jake Zitella has been activated off the injured list. At 21, the St. Charles Illinois native is the youngest member of the team. The infielder was drafted in 2023 by the New York Mets organization out of St. Charles East High School. While with the Mets, he appeared in 56 games with the Florida Complex League team in Port St. Lucie.

While in the FCL, he played under current Mud Monsters manager Jay Pecci in 2023 and 2024. Zitella sets his sights on winning: "I just want to win here and do what I can in any play, spot or situation and have fun while doing it."

He joins an offensive lineup that already ranks among the strongest in the Frontier League after the Mississippi bats have scored five or more runs in eleven out of twelve ball games to start the season.

The Mud Monsters are currently on the road in Zitella's home state to take on the Schaumburg Boomers. Given the circumstances, it is likely that he may get his very first action for Mississippi in front of friends and family.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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