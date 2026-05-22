Mud Monsters Add RHP Johnny Czeslawski
Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of right-handed pitcher Johnny Czeslawski.
A native of Mount Prospect, Illinois, Czeslawski began his professional career in 2024 with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.
Prior to turning professional, the right-hander pitched in multiple summer draft leagues and began his collegiate career at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa.
Czeslawski later made the jump to NCAA competition with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2022 before finishing his collegiate career at the University of Illinois Springfield.
The Illinois native was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 Frontier League Draft by the Schaumburg Boomers but did not appear in a game with the club.
Now, Czeslawski will have the opportunity to face the Boomers as a member of the Mud Monsters during Mississippi's current road trip through Illinois.
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