Graham Brown Headed to Twins Organization Pending Physical

Published on May 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are thrilled to announce the contract of infielder Graham Brown will be purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization, pending the completion of a physical. Brown is the second Wild Thing to have his contract purchased this week after Andrew Herbert's was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles.

"[The] best part of my job is getting to tell guys that they are being signed, especially when it's their first opportunity in affiliated ball... and I got the pleasure of doing it twice this week for two really good dudes," said sixth-year manager Tom Vaeth. "Graham was everything you could ask for as a manager: he worked extremely hard, was a great teammate and just an overall joy to have in the clubhouse. He specifically chose to come to Washington to get an opportunity with an organization and we're thrilled to have played a small part in making that happen. We are going to miss Graham, but we are excited for the big things that lie ahead for him."

Brown will become the 53rd player to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization directly from the team in club history. The Twins will pick up their third Wild Thing directly from the club as Brown joins Caleb McNeely (2025) and Brent Francisco (2025) to go to the Twins. Francisco is currently with Fort Myers (A).

Graham came to Washington over the offseason and was off to a red-hot start in 2026. He hit safely in the first 11 games of the season and reached in every game as a Wild Thing. Dating back to 2025, he leaves on a 21-game on-base streak and had a 17-game hit streak snapped Wednesday with an 0-for-3. In total, Brown was hitting .395 (15-for-38) with a pair of doubles, two home runs and six RBI to go with seven stolen bases.

He played with the Evansville Otters last year after originally signing to play with Cleburne (AA). He was traded to Evansville and was named Frontier League Player of the Week in May, following a week that he went 12-for-22 with six RBI, six stolen bases and three multi-hit games. Overall, he slashed .279/.345/.453 with 103 hits, 26 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBI. He stole 15 of the 20 bases he tried to take and scored 70 times.

Brown played three seasons at Coastal Carolina and collected 196 hits in 177 games with the Chanticleers. He had 57 doubles, 36 home runs, 176 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He spent his first two seasons at WVU Potomac State College, where he was NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American in 2021 and NJCAA All-Region XX Division I First Team. In a game against Cecil College in 2021, he was 6-for-9 with a homer, two triples, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored, hitting for the cycle. He slashed .496/.582/.784 (1.366 OPS), with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 56 RBI in 2021. He had 14 hits, five of which were extra-base hits and drove in seven in the shortened 2020 season.

The Wild Things congratulate Graham on his contract purchase and wish him the best as he gets his first chance in affiliated baseball in pursuit of a dream to make the big leagues.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2026

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