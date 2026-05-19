Andrew Herbert's Contract Purchased by Orioles Pending Physical

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are thrilled to announce the contract of right-handed pitcher and reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Andrew Herbert will be purchased by the Baltimore Orioles organization, pending completion of a physical.

"[It] just goes to show that when you dedicate yourself and commit to showing up in your best shape, you can accomplish anything," said sixth-year manager Tom Vaeth. "All the credit to Herbie for heeding my advice and taking our end of year talk to heart last fall. He did everything I asked him to do over the winter and it showed in the way he performed in his few outings in the spring. Although we are sad to see him go, we are really happy and excited for Andrew to get this opportunity with the Baltimore Orioles."

Herbert will become the 52nd to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization directly from the team in club history. The Orioles will pick up their third Wild Thing directly from the club as Herbert joins David Anderson (2010) and Jim Vahalik (2013) to go to the O's.

The signing will make a little history too in that both Herbert brothers that have played for the Wild Things will both have had their contracts purchased by affiliated organizations from the Wild Things active roster. In 2019, Andrew's brother Lucas, a second rounder in 2015, had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after starting hot for the Wild Things. He was hitting .290/.362/.371 at the time with 10 RBI and had caught 25% of would-be base stealers.

Andrew came to Washington in May of 2025 to begin his professional career. Last season, he was 7-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 30 appearances, the first two of which were starts. He finished 24 games and saved 12 in 39.2 innings. Last season, Herbert punched out 35 and walked 19. He was off to a great start this season and coming off the best performance of his pro career Saturday at home against the Schaumburg Boomers. He earned his weekly honor by going seven scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, a walk allowed and a career-best nine punchouts. He took a perfect game bid to the fifth and a no-hit bid into the sixth in the start.

In all this season, Herbert was 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and leaves the club with a 9.1 scoreless innings streak.

A product of Reinhardt University (NAIA), where he spent four seasons, Herbert was stellar in school. He was 37-6 in 58 career games, 43 of which were starts. His 2.62 ERA in college with 12 complete games and four shutouts were posted over 299.1 innings, in which the righty fanned 306 to 71 walks. He also made two starts with Traverse City in the Northwoods League in 2024 and five appearances with Alpharetta (SUNB) in 2021. At Reinhardt, he was a two-time NAIA All-American Second Team selection and once Honorable Mention, making him a three-time All-American. He won the AAC Pitcher of the Year award twice (2023 and 2025) and was First-Team All-AAC three times.

The Wild Things congratulate Herbert on his contract purchase and wish him the best as he gets his first chance in affiliated baseball in pursuit of a dream to make the big leagues.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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