Two-Out Walks, Tobias' 9th Inning Grand Slam Lift Crushers Past Slammers

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (5-5) set sail from Avon for the first time in 2026 and played spoiler in a seesaw 10-6 victory over the Joliet Slammers (3-7) on Tuesday morning to get back to .500 on the season.

The Crushers took advantage of the early command struggles of Slammers starter RHP Nick Cosentino in the opening inning. 3B Pavin Parks drew a four-pitch walk followed by another walk from CF Joe Redfield. Parks stole third and was able to score when 2B Luis Acevedo grounded into a double play for the opening run of the contest.

C Derek Vegas, took his hot streak with him to Illinois, producing a run on an RBI double, his fifth two-bagger of the season. Pavin Parks, then, drove in Vegas on an RBI single, giving the Crushers a 3-0 advantage.

Joliet SS Ian Battipaglia was the catalyst for the first Slammers run, drawing a walk, then stealing second base and scoring on an RBI single by DH Blake Berry, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Parks led off the 5th inning with a double to set the tone for Lake Erie. Joe Redfield once again walked to put two Crushers on the base paths. The Slammers turned to a new pitcher, RHP Austin Baugh. Baugh was an out away from getting out of the jam, but a balk would score Parks from third to re-establish Lake Erie's three run lead, 4-1.

RHP Fraynel Nova got the start for Lake Erie, his first appearance as a starter on the season. Nova pitched a solid outing on the mound for the Crushers, his final stat line: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K on 78 pitches.

In the home half of the 7th, Joliet's LF Cam Suto and DH Blake Berry launched back-to-back home runs, striking for three quick runs to tie the game 4-4 against RHP Dikember Sanchez after he had struck out the first two batters of the inning. Then, against RHP Christian Scafidi, the Slammers worked their way around the basepaths and scored two more runs on wild pitches to take a 6-4 lead into the 8th.

The top of the 8th started quietly, but after two quick outs, Garret Pike calmed the lineup down drawing a walk. Vegas recorded his 4th multi-hit game of the season with a single, then 1B Jacob Tobias drew a quick four-pitch walk to load the bases. With the bases juiced and the game hanging in the balance, SS Jarrod Watkins walked on four pitches to cut the deficit to one.

Pavin Parks battled through a 3-2 count with RHP Ty Rybarczyk, staying disciplined, fouling off two-strike pitches before drawing another walk to force in the tying run. Walks, walks, and more walks were culprits for both teams during the morning affair. Going to the 9th, the score was 6-6.

Once again in the top of the 9th, the Slammers got two quick outs from RHP Greyson Linderman. However, DH Alfredo Gonzalez worked the condemnatory two-out walk, and from there the floodgates opened. Pike singled, advancing Gonzalez to third, then PH Jaidan Quinn put up a great at-bat and walked to load the bases. Back at the dish was Jacob Tobias, and he was in attack mode from the gun.

Tobias jumped on the first pitch from Linderman and deposited it over the right field wall for a go-ahead grand slam, his second homer in as many games, giving Lake Erie a 10-6 lead after having no traction to start the inning.

Up four runs, Lake Erie turned to RHP Brandyn Sittinger to finish the job. In a non-save situation, he dominated the Slammers on just 11 pitches to slam the door.

RHP Jean Calderon got the win in relief for Lake Erie pitching a scoreless 8th. Greyson Linderman was charged with the loss for the Slammers.

Crushers Top Performers:

Fraynel Nova: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Derek Vegas: 2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI

Garret Pike: 2-for-4, 3 R, BB

Pavin Parks: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jacob Tobias: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB, GWRBI, GS

11 BB for all Crushers' batters

The Crushers continue their six-game road trip in Joliet, Illinois taking on Slammers. Catch game two of the series on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:05am EST. Games stream live and on-demand on HomeTeam Network. The Crushers will return home to Avon on May 26th at 6:30pm EST. Tickets start at just $8 and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

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