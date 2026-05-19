C Tevis Payne II Activated off IL

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Joining Andrew Semo as a fellow Californian backstop, Tevis Payne II has been activated off Mississippi's 7-day Injured List.

The San Jose native will not only be making his Mud Monsters debut, but also his professional debut when he appears in his first game.

Payne II played collegiately at Mission College before making his way to NAIA member Vanguard University and later Houston Christian University at the NCAA Division I level.

While at Vanguard in 2024, the catcher started 39 games for the Lions and hit .263 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in.

After transferring to Houston Christian in 2025, Payne II hit .264 with one home run and 20 RBIs.

Now with the Mud Monsters and slated to make his first appearance as a professional ballplayer, Payne II provides Mississippi with additional depth behind the plate.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

C Tevis Payne II Activated off IL - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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