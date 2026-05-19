Wild Things Plate Six Before and After Rain in Sixth-Straight Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things drenched the Y'alls by scoring six runs in three innings before the game was halted in the top of the fourth inning due to rain and scoring six more after the rain to extend their win streak to six games with a 12-3 win over the Florence Y'alls Tuesday. The game was played in front of a sold-out crowd of school kids on Grand Slam School Day presented by EQT, prior to the rain, before what was left of the crowd along with the energetic staff of the team took in the rest of the victory.

After going down in order in the bottom of the first, the bats came alive in the second inning with a one-out Jeff Liquori double to the left-center gap. A throwing error by the shortstop brought home Liquori for the first run of the game, which opened the floodgates for an onslaught of scoring. Following a walk by Hunter Stokely to put runners on first and second, Kyle Edwards hit a book-rule double to the left-center gap to bring home Brocato and make it 2-0. Caleb Ketchup plated two with a double and scored on an RBI single by Cole Fowler that made it a five-run frame.

Washington would then score at least one run in each of the next three innings, including a four-run fourth inning highlighted by an Andrew Czech three-run home run to deep right field. This was Czech's 93rd career home run and he is now tied for the league lead in home runs. The game was halted for an hour and 36 minutes in the top of the fourth due to rain coming through the area.

Ryan Ford brought home Fowler from second for an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth for the 12th and final run for the Wild Things.

Zach Kirby stayed in the game after the delay and went six innings, giving up five hits and a walk. He struck out three. The lone run Kirby gave up was a solo home run in the fifth inning. Kirby lowered his ERA to 2.81 on the year and now holds a 2-0 win-loss record.

The Wild Things and Y'alls are set to meet again tomorrow evening as the series shifts to the middle game at 6:05 p.m. Evan Webster, a lefty, will oppose Washington southpaw Zander Sechrist. Fans 50 and older get in free with the Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania and all fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs presented by Berks Foods.

The 24 th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.