Andrew Herbert's Dominant Saturday Start Leads to FL Pitcher of the Week Honor

Published on May 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the second-straight week, a league weekly award has gone to a Washington Wild Things player. This week, after Jeff Liquori was Player of the Week after Opening Weekend, Andrew Herbert is the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending May 17.

Herbert was dominant in his second start of the season Saturday at EQT Park against the Schaumburg Boomers. He retired the first 12 batters he faced including five of the first six by strikeout. His sixth strikeout set a new career high after he struck out five for his previous career high in June of 2025 against the Boomers. An HBP started the fifth before Herbert retired the side. He yielded the only hit of his start with one out in the sixth inning before finishing the start with three seventh-inning punchouts around a two-out walk. It was a career-best start for Herbert in what was only his fourth as a pro.

Last season, Herbert joined the Wild Things and quickly started two games before going to the bullpen. He posted a 4.08 ERA in 30 games last season with 12 saves and a 7-3 record over 39.2 innings. He struck out 35. He was a three-time NAIA All-American at Reinhardt University in college and a multi-time Conference Pitcher of the Year. In 299.1 career collegiate innings, he struck out 306 and walked only 71 with a 2.62 ERA and 37 wins against six losses.

Herbert and the Wild Things have won five in a row, the longest active win streak in the Frontier League and are coming off a sweep of the Schaumburg Boomers, secured Sunday evening. Florence and Joliet will come to town this week as the homestand continues Tuesday at 10:35 a.m. at EQT Park with Grand Slam School Day presented by EQT.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2026

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