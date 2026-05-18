Hill Shines, Titans Blow out Boulders

Published on May 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (7-3) dominated the New York Boulders (7-3) in a 14-1 victory, where pitcher Kaleb Hill (win, 1-0) went seven and a third innings, giving up one run and striking out four.

Hill looked strong early, going three up, three down in his first frame.

Kaiden Cardoso, down 0-2 in the count, got things going with a bases-clearing double to give the Titans an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Henry Garcia would bring in the only run of the day for the Boulders with an RBI single, scoring Santino Rosso.

After a hard first inning, Boulders lefty Isaac Rohde (loss, 0-1) settled in, going three scoreless innings and allowing only two hits.

Only up by two, the home side cracked the game wide open in the sixth. Myles Smith, Chris Davis, and AJ Wright knocked in runs, while an error plated another, seeing the Titans go up 8-1.

Hill was pulled with one on and one out in the top of the eighth. Brandon Marklund gave up a double to John Schroeder and a walk to Aaron Simmons to load the bases, but escaped the jam as the Boulders stranded all three runners.

The Titans weren't done yet. Myles Smith kicked off the bottom of the eighth with a triple off the bat at 101 mph, and Michael Fuhrman brought him in on a double. AJ Wright and Justin Fogel each added an RBI knock. The cherry on top was a bases-loaded, two-out double from Aaron Casillas, bringing in three to stretch the lead to 14-1.

Nelson Mercado made his first-ever professional appearance, striking out one, giving up one hit, and one walk to close out the game.

It was the bottom of the order that got things done offensively for the Titans in the series opener. Kaiden Cardoso reached base four times with three RBI, Aaron Casillas went 2-for-5 with three RBI, Myles Smith went 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Michael Fuhrman went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The record of 7-3 for the Titans is the best through the opening ten games of a season in franchise history. They also hold sole possession of the top seed in the North Division.

After an off day on Tuesday, the Ottawa Titans resume the series on Wednesday morning against the New York Boulders at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The first six-game homestand of the year sees the Boulders and the Sussex County Miners in town. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2026

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