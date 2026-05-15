Late Comeback Falls Short, Titans Drop Rubber Game in Pomona

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Pomona, NY - Down 6-0 after the opening frame, the Ottawa Titans (3-3) late-game comeback fell just short in an 8-7 loss to the New York Boulders (4-2) on Thursday night, dropping the rubber match of the series.

Making his Titans debut, right-hander Trayson Kubo (loss, 0-1) surrendered six runs in the first inning, as the Boulders sent 11 to the plate to take a big lead. A throwing error from shortstop Aaron Casillas led to the first run before Dan Tauken brought home one with a single, and Santino Rosso cashed in a pair with a two-run double.

With two runners on and only one out, Kubo exited the game in support of Dwayne Matos. After an intentional walk loaded the bases back up, John Schroeder knocked in two with a two-run single.

Kubo only managed to get one out, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits, walking three. The former A's prospect signed with the Club at the start of the road trip.

The Titans got right back in the game against rookie southpaw Garrett Peters (ND, 0-0) in the second, sending nine to the plate, adding four runs. Aaron Casillas broke the seal with an RBI single, while AJ Wright drove in two with a base hit, and Justin Fogel brought home one with a single of his own.

Down 6-4, Matos kept the Titans in the game, hurling five and two-thirds out of the bullpen, giving up a two-run homer off the bat of Jack Scanlon in the third inning, as the Titans went down 8-4.

In his second appearance of the season, the former Padres and Guardians farmhand allowed just the two runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out five.

AJ Wright's third double of the series brought home Michael Fuhrman for his third RBI of the game in the fourth inning, cutting into the deficit at 8-5.

Scott Harper, Cobe Reeves, Ethan Bradford (win, 1-0), and Jalon Long navigated through traffic in the late innings to keep the Titans off the board.

In the ninth, the Titans got to the reigning Frontier League Reliever of the Year, Tyler Vail (save, 1), by adding two runs on three doubles. Kaiden Cardoso brought in Fogel with a groundout before a bases-loaded hit by pitch saw one run score. Down to their final out and with the bases juiced, Vail got Jackie Urbaez to ground out to end the contest.

Colt Anderson was solid in relief, retiring all five batters he faced over an inning and two-thirds.

AJ Wright led the offence, going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in the loss. Wright ended the series by going 7-for-13 with three doubles, three RBI, and two walks. Justin Fogel posted two hits while Myles Smith got on base for the sixth consecutive game, posting a three-hit night.

The Ottawa Titans continue their first road trip of the season, opening a three-game series on Friday night against the Brockton Rox at 7:00 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Titans return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, starting a three-game set with the New York Boulders on Victoria Day. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

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