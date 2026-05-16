Johnston Deals, Bird Dawgs Cruise Past Jackals 7-2 to Open Weekend Series
Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs wasted no time making a statement Friday night, jumping out to a 6-0 lead through four innings and never looking back in a 7-2 series-opening win over the New Jersey Jackals at Historic Grainger Stadium, improving to 3-4 on the season.
Down East struck early when Ali LaPread plated two runs on a single in the first inning. Tyler Blaum added an RBI double in the second, and Christian Adams launched a solo home run in the third to push the lead to 4-0. Jacob Corson capped the early offensive burst with his first professional home run, a two-run shot in the fourth to put Down East ahead 6-0.
New Jersey got on the board in the seventh when Felix Stevens hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-2, but Colby Backus answered with a solo home run in the eighth to close out the 7-2 final.
Spencer Johnston (2-0) earned the win in another strong outing, tossing four no-hit innings before finishing with six innings of two-run ball on four hits with five strikeouts. Jack Hagan followed with two hitless innings and three strikeouts, and Davis Blair closed it out with a clean ninth.
Billy Duby (0-2) took the loss for New Jersey, allowing six runs on nine hits across four innings.
The Bird Dawgs (3-4) look to take the series Saturday, May 16, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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Down East Bird Dawgs in a good mood
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