Bird Dawgs Drop to 1-4, One Loss Away from Series

Published on May 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were held to two runs on two hits in a 9-2 loss to the Québec Capitales Wednesday morning, as Capitales starter Braeden Allemann carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and three Québec home runs proved too much to overcome, dropping Down East to 1-4 on the young season.

Chavez Young got Québec on the board early with an RBI groundout in the first inning. The Capitales extended their lead to 4-0 in the third when Kyle Crowl singled in two runs and later scored on a Down East error.

Québec continued to pour it on in the fifth as Young connected on a two-run home run and Ruben Castro added a solo shot, pushing the lead to 7-0. Eddie Hacopian doubled in a run in the sixth to make it 8-0

Down East finally broke through later in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Christian Adams and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Corson to cut it to 8-2.

Arturo De Freitas capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth to set the final at 9-2.

Bird Dawgs starter Axel Andueza (0-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits over three innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Allemann (1-0) was dominant for Québec, holding Down East hitless until the sixth before finishing with 5Ã¢..." innings, two runs allowed, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (1-4) look to avoid the sweep Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. against the Québec Capitales (3-2) in another School Day game at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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