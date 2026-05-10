Bird Dawgs Strike out 15 in Dominant 8-0 Shutout over Sussex County

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs pitching staff put on a record-breaking performance Friday night, striking out 15 batters en route to an 8-0 shutout of the Sussex County Miners, the most strikeouts recorded in a single game by a Bird Dawgs pitching staff in franchise history.

Colby Backus got the scoring started in the fourth inning with a two-RBI double, staking Down East to a 2-0 lead. The Bird Dawgs blew the game open in the seventh, plating six more runs when Jacob Corson drove in a run on a single before the Sussex County bullpen issued five consecutive bases-loaded walks, pushing the advantage to 8-0.

Spencer Johnston (1-0) earned the win with a quality start, tossing six shutout innings on 60 pitches while allowing three hits and striking out seven. Jack Hagan impressed in his professional debut, striking out five batters over two innings in relief while surrendering just one hit. Jackson Grounds closed out the game in the ninth, striking out three batters.

Billy Parsons (0-1) took the loss for Sussex County, allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts across five innings. The Miners used six pitchers and issued eight walks, seven of which came in the decisive seventh inning.

The Down East Bird Dawgs (1-1) look to claim a series win on Sunday, May 10, when they close out Opening Weekend at 1:35 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.