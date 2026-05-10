Pregame Deluge Beckons Boomers' 4th Inning Deluge as Crushers Drop Series

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - After a brief 30-minute rain delay, the Lake Erie Crushers (0-2) suffered from a Schaumburg Boomers (2-0) offensive outburst in the 4th inning and dropped the second game of the series, 10-1 at ForeFront Field.

The Crushers had traffic on the basepaths in each of the first three innings against Boomers RHP Derek Salata, but they were unable to cash in the clutch hit to drive home a run. The Boomers, though, took advantage of a cross-up in the top of the 3rd, with a pass ball going by C Alfredo Gonzalez, allowing a Schaumburg run to scamper home.

Unfortunately for Lake Erie, the deluge of rain before the game was an omen for the deluge of runs the Boomers put across in the 4th. Scrapped singles off LHP Brandon Scott continued to pile up, eventually amounting to seven runs crossing home plate for Schaumburg, opening up an 8-0 lead. The Boomers added another tally in the 5th as well.

A glimmer of positivity came in the 5th when LF Samuel Benjamin launched his first Crushers home run deep into the Avon night to put a Lake Erie tally on the board.

The Boomers pushed across another run in the 7th, and that was it for the scoring. Crushers relievers LHP Nathan Shinn, LHP Branden Noriega, and RHP Dikember Sanchez all finished well, tossing up scoreless innings and finishing out the contest with the Crushers falling 10-1.

RHP Bob Helt, the Willoughby, Ohio native, made his professional debut tonight, and he ate up some key innings with starter Brandon Scott only going 3 Ã¢..." innings.

RHP Derek Salata (1-0) got the win, and LHP Brandon Scott (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

Crushers Top Performers:

Samuel Benjamin: 2-for-2, HR, RBI, R, HBP

Dikember Sanchez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Branden Noriega: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

The Crushers finish up the Opening Weekend series with Schaumburg tomorrow, Sunday, May 10th at 7pm at ForeFront Field. It's the first Sunday Family Fun Day at the ballpark - Kids ages 12 & under eat FREE, participate in pregame catch on the field, run the bases after the game, and get postgame autographs from all their favorite Crushers players. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

And if you can't make it to the game, be sure to use promo code "LEEARLYBIRD2026" to get 20% off your HomeTeam Network subscription, the official broadcast network of the Frontier League and the Lake Erie Crushers. The deal ends Monday at midnight, so don't wait!

Single-game tickets are on sale now! Pick your games and buy your tickets, starting at just $8, at lecrushers.com/2026-schedule. Or, just pick all the games with the brand-new Ballpark Pass. Information at lecrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass - every Crushers home game, just $99.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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