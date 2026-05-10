Wild Things Cruise Past the Slammers

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers (0-2) would get on the board courtesy of Liam McArthur driving in one run to start the inning. OF Blake Berry hit a sac fly, driving in another run for the Slammers to make the score 5-2. The Slammers would inch closer ending the inning only down 5-4.

After getting on base via a walk, Cole Fowler would steal second to put himself in scoring position for Washington. Anthony Brocato singled to center to advance the runner to 3rd. Graham Brown would reach on a fielder's choice to increase the Wild Things (2-1) lead over the Slammers 6-4. RF Jeff Liquori hits a sac fly to left field to bring the Wild Things advantage to 7-4 over Joliet.

Washington's pitching staff would shut down any threat of the Slammers making a comeback not giving up any runs until the 9th inning.

The Wild Things keep their foot on the throttle as they would add 5 runs. Over the course of the 6th and 7th inning bringing their advantage over Joliet to 12-4

Washington's bullpen would continue their stellar showing, shutting down the Slammers bats.

The Wild Things would keep their foot on the gas pedal as they would add on to their lead, via DH Andrew Czech hitting a grand slam in the top of the 9th, extending Washington's lead to 16-4 over Joliet.

This gave the Slammers a mountain to climb in the bottom of the 9th. 3B Ian Battipaglia would hit a single to right field to score Liam McArthur, bringing the score to 16-5. The Slammers had the bases loaded for SS Braylin Marine who hit an infield single to bring the Slammers slightly closer 16-6. The Slammers had a glimmer of hope that was shut out by a game ending double play. The Wild Things would win the series after defeating Joliet 16-6.

The Slammers will look to salvage game 3 tomorrow as Joliet hasn't found an answer for The Wild Things. Washington will be looking to sweep the Slammers on Opening Weekend.

Written by Brandon Ritos







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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