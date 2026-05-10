Grizzlies Drop Series Finale in Mississippi

Published on May 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







PEARL, MS - The Gateway Grizzlies dropped the rubber game of their season-opening series in Mississippi on Saturday night by a score of 9-4 at Trustmark Park after the Mud Monsters scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning on four walks and four hits.

Gateway gave the ball to returning right-hander Jake Burcham (0-1) to start the series-deciding contest, and he promptly mowed down the potent top of Mississippi's order. The second frame is when Burcham's struggles began, as a two-run knock by Andrew Semo with two outs ensured that the Grizzlies would be playing from behind for the third straight game at 2-0.

The top of the third, however, saw Gateway respond with runs of their own against Mississippi starter Art Joven (1-0). Bryson Horne won a lefty-on-lefty battle against Joven, lining a single to center field that scored Victor Castillo to make the score 2-1. Going from first to third base on the hit was Mark Shallenberger, and he came home to score on the very next pitch thanks to an RBI groundout by Sawyer Smith, knotting the score at 2-2

The game would not stay tied at two for long, though, as the Mud Monsters denied Burcham a shutdown inning, batting around in the third. The Gateway starter was forced to exit mid-inning with a 4-2 deficit, leaving the bases loaded for Xander Lovin who was first up in relief. Three more runners ended up scoring in the frame, putting the Grizzlies behind 7-2.

The next three innings saw great pitching by both sides as Lovin pitched two perfect frames before giving way to Andrew Ronne, who struck out the side in his professional debut.

Attempting to mount a comeback in the seventh, the Grizzlies got an RBI opposite field hit from Dale Thomas, and another clutch hit by Horne, this time a double into the left field corner to plate Shallenberger, cutting the deficit to 7-4. But the Mud Monsters responded again in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs with two outs on another hit by Semo plus an error. The 9-4 score would stick, moving the Grizzlies' record to 1-2 on the young season.

The Grizzlies will get the benefit of back-to-back off days following the series loss, as they travel back to Sauget to prepare for their home opener on Tuesday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 9, 2026

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