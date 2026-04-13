Grizzlies Add Alec Sparks in Trade

Published on April 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have made a three-team trade with the Sussex County Miners and Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association. As part of the trade, the Grizzlies acquire right-handed pitcher Alec Sparks, while sending outfielder Edwin Mateo to the Miners.

Sparks comes to the Grizzlies with solid numbers from last year, both in the MLB Draft League and at Nicholls State University in his home state of Louisiana.

With the State College Spikes in the MLBDL last summer, the 6'3" right-hander had a 2.63 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 41 innings across eight starts. As a senior for Nicholls State in the spring, he made 12 starts, and enjoyed a 3.63 ERA, 66 strikeouts, and just 28 walks in 72 innings pitched.

Sparks also pitched one season at Louisiana Tech and two years at Meridien Community College in Mississippi before transferring to Nicholls. At the JUCO level, he went 14-4 over the two seasons with a 3.42 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings.

Mateo was a mainstay in the outfielder last summer for the Grizzlies, batting .291 with six home runs, 18 doubles, 92 hits, and a career-high 59 RBIs along with 11 stolen bases in 86 games played. He initially joined up with Gateway after spending 2023 as well as parts of the 2022 and 2024 campaigns with Sussex County, where he was a Frontier League all-star in his lone full season.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from April 13, 2026

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