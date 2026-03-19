Grizzlies Sign Luis Jerez, Yanquiel Sanchez

Published on March 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed right-handed pitcher Luis Jerez and left-handed pitcher Yanquiel Sanchez as they continue to build their roster for 2026. Both pitchers hail from the baseball hotbed of Cuba, and both come to the Grizzlies with experience in affiliated baseball.

Jerez, from La Habana, did not see action last season, but the 22-year-old spent the two previous seasons with the Boston Red Sox organization. In 10 appearances for the rookie-level FCL Red Sox in 2024, Jerez struck out 18 batters against nine walks in 17 2/3 innings along with a 5.09 ERA. The season prior with the Red Sox in the Dominican Summer League, Jerez made 12 appearances and four starts with a 3.21 ERA, striking out 31 and walking only nine in 33 2/3 innings.

"Luis will get an opportunity to step into a starting role for us," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "He's shown the ability to throw strikes and compete in the zone. We're looking forward to seeing him take advantage of this opportunity."

Sanchez, who comes from Pilon, also did not see action in 2025, but pitched in the Houston Astros organization in the three previous seasons. In 10 appearances with four starts in 2024, the southpaw struck out 35 and walked 18 in 20 2/3 innings split between the rookie-level FCL Astros and Single-A Fayetteville in his first season spent in the United States.

The 25-year-old also put up outstanding numbers in the Dominican Summer League in 2023, with a 1.00 ERA and a 24:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings over nine appearances. In 2022, also primarily as a starter, Sanchez pitched to a 2.73 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks in 26 1/3 innings for the Astros affiliate.

"Yanquiel is a talented pitcher with a proven ability to miss bats," Gaedele added. "After time away from game action last year, we're excited to see him back on the mound and competing. He brings upside, strikeout potential, and a fresh opportunity to make an impact for us this season."

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from March 19, 2026

Grizzlies Sign Luis Jerez, Yanquiel Sanchez - Gateway Grizzlies

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