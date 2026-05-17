Grizzlies Lose Rubber Game, Series to Windy City

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies were not able to gain any footing in the rubber game of their weekend series against the Windy City ThunderBolts, giving up runs in each of the first four innings in a 13-3 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

With two outs in the first inning, after one error had already been committed, Alec Sparks (0-1), got a ground ball tapped back to the mound, but threw the ball wide of first base for a second error in the frame, with two runs scoring on the play to make it 2-0 Windy City. A subsequent RBI single by Donte Grant made the score 3-0 before Gateway could swing the bat.

The Grizzlies got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Dale Thomas, but Daryl Ruiz took advantage of back-to-back two-out walks by Sparks in the second, smacking a three-run home run to right field to make it 6-1. Again, the Grizzlies got runs back on an RBI groundout by Cole Brannen and a stolen base by Tate Wargo plus a throwing error on ThunderBolts catcher Robbie Ayers, getting within 6-3, but the runs kept coming for the visitors.

Windy City would plate single runs in the third and fourth to go ahead 8-3, and blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning, all with two outs on a walk, three hits, and another error on defense. The ThunderBolts' final run also became unearned thanks to an error in the eighth, with Gateway ending the afternoon with five errors in total, their most in a game since 2023.

Offensively, the Grizzlies' bats were held in check by A.J. Campbell (2-0), who tossed six innings for the win, combining with three relievers to hold Gateway to four hits for the second time on the weekend.

Now 4-5 on the season following a 3-3 home stand, the Grizzlies will head to Evansville after an off day to tangle with the Otters at Bosse Field. First pitch of the series opener in southern Indiana is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 19.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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