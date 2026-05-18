Titans Complete First Series Sweep of 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Chris Davis(Ottawa Titans)

Brockton, MA - The Ottawa Titans (6-3) took down the Brockton Rox (2-7) by an 11-8 final on Sunday afternoon, securing their first series sweep of the 2026 season.

Making his first start of the season, left-hander Max Martzolf (win, 1-1) gave the Titans five and two-thirds in the series finale. The Rox got to the southpaw in the second, stringing together three consecutive two-out hits to take an early 2-0 lead. In his first appearance of the series, Nick Marola smoked a two-run double off the centre field fence to get the scoring started.

Going quietly in the early stages of the game with the bats, Cristian Inoa got the Titans on the board with a one-out solo homer to right in the fourth inning, taking Eli Majick (ND, 0-0) deep.

In the sixth, the Titans once again erupted for a six-run inning, taking their first lead of the afternoon. A fielder's choice scored the tying run while a wild pitch added another. The frame was headlined by a two-run single off the bat of Chris Davis, as the Titans took a 7-2 lead. The visitors sent 11 to the plate in the big inning.

A solo homer from Derek Bender and a two-run shot from Tommy Kretzler in the bottom of the sixth got the Rox back in the game, seeing the end of the line for Martzolf. The lefty went five and two-thirds, allowing five runs on nine hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out two for the victory.

Taylor Wright and Davis connected for a pair of two-out RBI singles in the seventh before AJ Wright homered for the third time this season in the eighth as part of a multi-run inning to get the Titans over double digits.

The Rox made it a three-run game against left-hander Colt Anderson in the eighth inning and brought up the potential tying run with two out. Brett Garcia (save, 3) recorded his second multi-out save of the year, striking out two over an inning and two-thirds to lock down the win.

Brandon Marklund and Yohanse Morel also tossed in relief, holding the Rox off the board.

Chris Davis went 3-for-6 with three RBI and two stolen bases in the win, extending his hit streak to four games. Justin Fogel, Cristian Inoa, Aaron Casillas, and Taylor Wright also posted multi-hit efforts.

The record of 6-3 for the Titans is the best through the opening nine games of a season in franchise history. The Titans also sweep the Rox for the second time on the road all-time.

The Ottawa Titans head home, playing the first of a three-game series on Monday afternoon against the New York Boulders at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium on Victoria Day. The first six-game homestand of the year sees the Boulders and the Sussex County Miners in town. All the action can be heard on the newly formed Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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