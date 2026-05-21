Casillas Drives Home Two, Titans Take Series

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (8-4) edged the New York Boulders (8-4) by a 3-2 final on Thursday, taking the rubber game.

Each pitcher had a strong first inning, with Titans lefty Dominic Puccetti (ND, 1-0) walking one and striking out two, and Boulders southpaw Garrett Peters (ND, 0-0) retiring the side in order.

The Boulders got on the board early as Jack Scanlon brought in a run with a single, and Henry Garcia hit a ball deep enough for a sacrifice fly, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Justin Fogel led off the second with a double and advanced to third on a fly ball off the bat of Cristian Inoa. Kaiden Cardoso then sent one to centre, with Fogel looking to tag. Boulders centre fielder Henry Garcia placed one on a frozen rope to the plate, cutting down Fogel and saving the run to end the frame.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jackie Urbaez got things started with a bloop hit to centre. With two outs, Urbaez stole second to put himself in scoring position. In a 1-2 count, Cardoso launched a double to plate a run and put the Titans on the board. The next batter, Aaron Casillas, also in a 1-2 count, punched another double to score a run and tie the game at two.

Both starters finished their day in the fifth, each having looked sharp. Puccetti allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Peters allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Boulders turned to Scott Harper (loss, 0-1), looking to keep the game tied. Inoa led off with a single and advanced on a groundout from Cardoso. Casillas came up big again, driving in the go-ahead run on a single to right to put the Titans up 3-2.

Max Martzolf (win, 2-1) and Brandon Markland combined for two and a third scoreless innings, preserving the Titans' one-run lead heading into the ninth.

Brett Garcia (save, 4) was dominant in the closer's role, retiring the side in order and striking out two.

Aaron Casillas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. He finished the series 6-for-12 with four doubles and eight RBI.

The Ottawa Titans begin a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After the homestand, the Titans will end the month of May on the road with a six-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs in Kinston, North Carolina. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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