Titans Erase Part of Nine-Run Deficit, Drop Middle Game to Boulders

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Kaiden Cardoso

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Kaiden Cardoso(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (7-4) dropped the middle game of their mid-week set to the New York Boulders (8-3) by a 12-8 final on Wednesday afternoon, spending the entire game playing from behind after a rough first inning.

Dwayne Matos (loss, 0-1) struggled early, allowing the first six batters to reach base on five hits and a walk. Matos surrendered six runs on 33 pitches in the first inning alone.

Emmett Bice (win, 1-0) got the start for the Boulders and looked strong through six frames, not allowing a hit until the bottom of the fourth.

Despite being hitless to that point, the Titans got on the board in the bottom of the second on a pair of walks and a balk that brought in a run.

After the rough first, Matos settled in over his next three frames, allowing just two hits and no runs.

It was 6-1 heading into the fifth when reliever Trayson Kubo came in for the Titans. The inning started poorly on a throwing error by first baseman Kaiden Cardoso, followed by a single from Jack Scanlon and a hit-by-pitch to Henry Garcia to load the bases. Dan Tauken hit a hard grounder up the first base line, where Cardoso committed his second error of the inning, allowing a run to score. Kubo got his first out on a strikeout of Fritz Genther, but a walk and a single from Jason Agresti brought in two more. By the time the inning was over, four runs had scored, and the Titans trailed as much as 10-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jackie Urbaez singled up the middle, and Justin Fogel drew a walk. Kaiden Cardoso added his third walk of the day to load the bases, and Aaron Casillas hit a fielder's choice that scored the Titans' second run of the game.

Heading into the eighth, down 11-3, the Titans put together a late rally. Daniel McElveny and Kaiden Cardoso both walked, and Aaron Casillas brought them in with an RBI double. AJ Wright then drove in two more, and an RBI single from Urbaez allowed AJ Wright to score. The tying run was in the on-deck circle when Justin Fogel flew out to right to end the inning.

Making his Titans debut and pitching in a game for the first time since 2024, Ted Stuka came out dealing, touching 96 mph. A 398-foot double from Aaron Simmons put a runner on second, who later scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 12-8. Tyler Vail came in for the ninth and closed it out for the Boulders.

Kaiden Cardoso set a single-game franchise record with four walks and is now tied for the league lead with 14 free passes. AJ Wright went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Aaron Casillas went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

The Ottawa Titans return to action tomorrow for the rubber match of a three-game series with the New York Boulders at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The Sussex County Miners come to town starting Friday for a three-game weekend series. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.