Crushers Grind to Extra Innings 6-5 Win in Joliet

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (6-5) defeated the Joliet Slammers (3-8) 6-5 in an extra-inning thriller with the help of clutch pitching from the back end of the bullpen. The Crushers have won their last three games and clinched their second straight series win.

LHP Brandon Scott took to the mound as the starter for Lake Erie in the middle game of the series. He battled Slammers starter LHP Gunnar Kines in some early scoreless innings but would find trouble in the third. With the speedy SS Ian Battipaglia and the equally quick LF Cam Suto on base, 1B Jackson Valera's single was able to score the two aggressive base runners.

Down two going into the top of the 4th, CF Joe Redfield led off the inning with a double, then 2B Luis Acevedo singled into right. With two on, LF Samuel Benjamin battled Kines for what seemed like an eternity, staying alive with an abundance of two-strike foul balls. Benjamin finally got a pitch from Kines he could handle and sent it over the right field wall for a momentum shifting three-run home run.

The Crushers kept their foot on the gas pedal in the 4th. RF Garret Pike grounded a ball just out of reach of the Slammers second baseman for a single. With 1B Jacob Tobias at the plate, Pike went for the steal at second, then took third on a throwing error from the catcher. Tobias, then, got a hold of a ball for a single that was able to score Pike, giving Lake Erie a two run lead.

Scott turned in a solid 5 innings of work, stranding runners in four of five innings on the mound. Scott's final stat line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K on 92 pitches.

The Crushers turned to LHP Branden Noriega in the 6th. With runners on first and second, Suto sent a fly ball off the wall in right field. The runners seemed confused, only advanced one base each, and forced Suto into a pickle between first and second, getting a gift of a second out. However, Jackson Valera singled once again to drive in both runs, tying the game 4-4.

The Slammers tried to strike in the 8th, loading the bases with just one out against RHP Christian Scafidi. Scafidi issued a ground ball back to himself, tossed to home to get the first out, then C Alfredo Gonzalez threw out the batter at first for the inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.

More drama ensued in the Slammers' half of the 9th where RHP Brandyn Sittinger once again faced a bases loaded situation with just one out. He got a strikeout and a groundout with the winning run stranded at third, sending the game to the 10th. This was the first time the Crushers would need more than nine innings to decide a contest this season.

In the top of the 10th, the Crushers had runners on first and second with nobody out against LHP Jake Carroll. Joe Redfield came up and dropped down a beautiful bunt down the third base line. Carroll picked it up, likely having no chance to get an out anyway, but sailed the throw into right field to allow the go-ahead run to score. Then, Luis Acevedo followed up Redfield's beautiful bunt with one of his own, a safety squeeze to score a second run in the 10th, leading 6-4.

Sittinger returned to the bump with hopes of finishing off the game. Slammers CF Liam McArthur started the inning on second, and advanced to third on a ground out. Cam Suto singled to score McArthur, cutting the Crushers lead to one. Suto represented the tying run, and he was moved into scoring position on a single by new C Matt Flaherty.

With the tying run on second and just one out, Sittinger struck out AJ Orrico and finished off 3B Peyton Carr to end the game, bringing home another gutsy, grinding win for Lake Erie. Their 6-5 win marks their third straight victory and second consecutive series win.

The Crushers improved to 2-0 on the road, securing the series against the Joliet Slammers. Brandyn Sittinger (3-0) got the win in relief for the Crushers. Joliet reliever Jake Carroll (0-1) was issued the loss.

Crushers Top Performers:

Joe Redfield: 2-for-5, R, RBI 2B

Samuel Benjamin: 1-for-3, R, 3 RBI, HR

Jacob Tobias: 2-for-4, RBI

Brandyn Sittinger: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB, Win

The Crushers and Slammers will duke it out one final time tomorrow, Thursday, May 21 at 7:30pm EST. Games stream live and on-demand on HomeTeam Network. The Crushers will return home to Avon on May 26th at 6:30pm EST. Tickets start at just $8 and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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