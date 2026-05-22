Crushers Edge out Another Win, Sweep Slammers in Joliet

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Andres Parra

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Andres Parra(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (7-5) swept the Joliet Slammers (3-9) to improve their win streak to four games on Thursday night in a 6-5 win. Despite late inning drama, the Crushers finished off another nail-biter to win their fourth straight.

LF Samuel Benjamin gave the Crushers the lead right off the jump in the top of the 1st with an RBI double, giving Lake Erie an opening-inning run for the second time in the series.

The Grapes 1-0 lead would not last long despite the best efforts of starter LHP Andres Parra. LF Cam Suto reached on an infield single, reaching third base via a 1B Jackson Valera single. DH Blake Berry grounded into a fielder's choice, but it was enough to score Suto to level the contest.

Parra began the 2nd inning struggling with his command, walking three straight hitters at the bottom of the lineup ahead of SS Ian Battipaglia. With the bases loaded, Battipaglia grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring 2B Nico Bermeo in the process. With two runners on base, Suto laced an RBI triple to bring the score to 4-1 in favor of Joliet.

The next 4 innings were dominated by the starting pitchers. Slammers starter Ryan Daly kept the Crushers at bay as he pushed deep into the contest. Parra also found his groove in the later innings to prevent any further Slammers damage. Parra's final line: 6.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 2 K, on 102 pitches, the longest outing by a Crushers starter this season.

Down 4-1 in the 7th, C Alfredo Gonzalez set the tone for the inning with a lead-off triple. 1B Jacob Tobias continued his late game heroics on this Crushers win streak with a single to score Gonzalez. DH Derek Vegas battled Daly into a full count, eventually earning a free pass to first base. With new reliever RHP Donavan Smith on the mound, SS Jarrod Watkins baffled the new pitcher into a fielding error to load the bases. Then, RF James Jett swung at the second pitch he saw, ripping a two-RBI single to tie the game, 4-4.

3B Pavin Parks lifted a sacrifice-fly, giving Lake Erie the lead, then CF Joe Redfield lofted one of his own to give the Crushers a two-run cushion.

RHP Corbin Foy came in for his first relief outing with two outs in the 7th, retired the first five batters he faced, but then issued a walk to Nico Bermeo. Bermeo scored on a Josh Phillips double into left field. Phillips represented the tying run in the 9th with just one out.

Jared Lemieux went to ol' reliable, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, for some pressure outs in the 9th once again, his third straight appearance in tense moments in the series. Sittinger was dominant as ever, recording the final two outs on just six pitches to etch the save and the Crushers win, 6-5.

The sweep of Joliet improved the Crushers to 7-5 and pushed their win streak to four games. The Crushers remain undefeated on the road this season and are now 4-0 in the final game of each series.

Andres Parra (1-1) recorded the win for Lake Erie while Brandyn Sittinger (3) picked up yet another save. Donavan Smith (1-2) added one to the loss column for the Slammers.

Crushers Top Performers:

James Jett: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, BB

Samuel Benjamin: 2-for-4, RBI, 2B

Jacob Tobias: 2-for-3, R, RBI, BB

Brandyn Sittinger: 0.2, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, SV

The Crushers will remain in Illinois, but travel down toward St. Louis to face the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday, May 22 at 7:30pm EST. Games stream live and on-demand on HomeTeam Network. The Crushers will return home to Avon on May 26th at 6:30pm EST. Tickets start at just $8 and are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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